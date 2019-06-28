Skip to main content
Egypt declares war on hepatitis C

By: Nadia BLETRY | Eric DE LAVARÈNE | Claire WILLIOT | Sharif KOUDDOUS

Egypt has launched an ambitious nationwide campaign against hepatitis C. Back in the 1960s, the authorities accidentally spread the disease during a vaccination campaign against bilharzia, another illness. Today, hundreds of thousands of Egyptians suffer from hepatitis C, and in some Nile Delta villages, the virus is widespread among the over-60 set. Our reporters followed medical teams as they went door-to-door to screen and vaccinate patients, with the goal of eradicating the disease by 2020.

>> On France24.com: Egypt wins acclaim for aggressive campaign against hepatitis C

