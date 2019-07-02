Austria divided over glyphosate ban

Austria could become a European pioneer if it goes through with a proposed total ban on glyphosate, the controversial pesticide used in weedkiller suspected of causing cancer.

The European Union has said it will allow the use of glyphosate to continue until 2022, despite the World Health Organisation classifying the chemical as probably carcinogenic.

Austria's Social Democrats though are hoping glyphosate will be outlawed in the country long before that and are seeking parliament's approval for a full ban.

But while environmental campaigners and a growing contingent of Austrian MPs back the measure, others are not so sure – from farmers who fear a loss of income, to politicians who claim a total ban would violate EU law.

