'Yesterday': Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis imagine a world without The Beatles

Imagine there's no Beatles: it's very hard to do. Unless you see "Yesterday", a musical fairy tale directed by "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" director Danny Boyle and written by "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Notting Hill" screenwriter Richard Curtis. They spoke to Eve Jackson on a London bus in the heart of Paris.