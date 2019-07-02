Higher and higher: America's student debt problem

By: Fanny ALLARD | Wassim CORNET

Tuition fees at US universities are three times higher than they were 30 years ago. The average price for a year of college was $34,000 for the 2017-2018 school year. These sky-high prices force many students to take out loans. According to the Federal Reserve, student debt has gone up by 150% in ten years to reach a whopping $1.5 trillion. Some economists are worried the debt bubble will burst and snowball into a new financial crisis. Our US correspondent Fanny Allard reports.