Last call for alcohol? Tough times for Turkey's winemakers and bar owners

Ludovic DE FOUCAUD | Hussein ASAD By: Shona BHATTACHARYYA

The founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, was often seen with a glass of raki, the country's national drink. Today, though, alcohol comes with a high price tag, with the tax on it set to be raised for a second time this year. Ever since it came to power in 2002, the Islamist-rooted AK Party has been actively restricting alcohol sales and advertisements. In this increasingly conservative climate, Turkish bar owners and alcohol producers are feeling the pinch. Our correspondents report.