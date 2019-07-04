Skip to main content
Live
#Libya
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Breaking the silence: Germany urges victims of sex abuse in sport to speak out

Date created :

By: Anne MAILLIET | Sebastien MILLARD | Nick SPICER

A federal commission looking into sex abuse in Germany has launched a media appeal for victims to come forward. At present, very few victims from the world of sport dare to speak out, even though studies show that one in three amateur sport enthusiasts have been subjected to sex abuse. Why is the taboo in sport so strong, when people elsewhere are beginning to speak out? Our correspondents report.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.