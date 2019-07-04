Breaking the silence: Germany urges victims of sex abuse in sport to speak out

By: Anne MAILLIET | Sebastien MILLARD | Nick SPICER

A federal commission looking into sex abuse in Germany has launched a media appeal for victims to come forward. At present, very few victims from the world of sport dare to speak out, even though studies show that one in three amateur sport enthusiasts have been subjected to sex abuse. Why is the taboo in sport so strong, when people elsewhere are beginning to speak out? Our correspondents report.