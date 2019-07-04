Skip to main content
Live
#Libya
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Inside the Americas

Even criminals are being hit by the economic crisis in Venezuela

Date created : Latest update :

By: Nadia MASSIH | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Laura WELFRINGER

The economic crisis in Venezuela is having a devastating impact on people across all levels of society. But there is one silver lining: the number of murders and kidnappings are dropping as the crisis is hitting the country's criminal gangs hard. FRANCE 24’s team in Caracas spoke to several felons about what has changed.

ADVERTISING

In other news, US government investigators are warning of dangerous levels of overcrowding at migrant centres on the southern border. Shocking photographs, which were published this week, depicted disturbingly packed cells of children with no access to food or showers. In reaction to the horrific images, protesters in New York rallied to voice their outrage.

In sports, the United States is through to FIFA’s World Cup final. But its star player has snubbed an invitation from the White House, sparking a war of words between US President Donald Trump and female football star Megan Rapinoe.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.