Inside the Americas

The economic crisis in Venezuela is having a devastating impact on people across all levels of society. But there is one silver lining: the number of murders and kidnappings are dropping as the crisis is hitting the country's criminal gangs hard. FRANCE 24’s team in Caracas spoke to several felons about what has changed.

In other news, US government investigators are warning of dangerous levels of overcrowding at migrant centres on the southern border. Shocking photographs, which were published this week, depicted disturbingly packed cells of children with no access to food or showers. In reaction to the horrific images, protesters in New York rallied to voice their outrage.

In sports, the United States is through to FIFA’s World Cup final. But its star player has snubbed an invitation from the White House, sparking a war of words between US President Donald Trump and female football star Megan Rapinoe.