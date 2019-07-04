The Interview

Exclusive interview with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a dictator and is presiding over a catastrophic humanitarian situation, adding however, that he is also ready to negotiate.
Guaido proclaimed himself interim president on January 23, arguing that Maduro’s presidency was illegitimate.
Guaido also explained that, with astronomical inflation and shortages of basic goods, Venezuelans no longer have gas and therefore have to cook with wood. That’s while more than 260 people have been killed during demonstrations, according to Guaido.