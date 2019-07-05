Week in Review: Stars Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan and is Paris still the world’s fashion capital?

FRANCE 24 speaks to a veteran of the Stonewall riots, 50 years on; Kyle MacLachlan on Twin Peaks and Jeff Goldblum on fatherhood; Tunis residents defy fear in the aftermath of attacks in the capital; and French beekeepers sound the alarm.

ARTICLES

Fifty years on, Stonewall veteran recalls milestone for LGBT rights

Fifty years ago, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York sparked riots that fuelled the modern LGBTQ movement. FRANCE 24's Jessica Le Masurier and Céline Bruneau spoke to a veteran of that fateful night.

Double attack in Tunis: ‘There are people who don’t want a stable Tunisia’

In the aftermath of dual attacks against law enforcement last week in Tunis, residents are determined not to capitulate to fear or fall prey to divisions that could threaten the democratic process Tunisia has set in motion. FRANCE 24’s Guillaume Guguen reports from Tunis and Sidi Hassine.

French honey at risk as dying bees put industry in danger

French beekeepers warn that the collapse of honeybee colonies due to climate change and the use of insecticides threatens to ruin another year of French honey harvests.

Paris honours LGBTQ+ icons by renaming squares and streets

Paris has named a handful of central squares and streets after important LGBTQ+ figures with the aim of becoming one of the world’s leading "rainbow capitals", even as France struggles to overcome a spike in homophobic attacks.

Pharaohs football team reignite debate about sexual harassment in Egypt

With the Africa Cup of Nations under way, tournament host Egypt’s national football team became the proxy for a national conversation on sexual harassment after a player was expelled from the squad for sending inappropriate messages, then reinstated when his teammates – including fan favorite Mohammed Salah – rallied behind him.

Ellen Wille, the mother of women’s football

The year 1986 was pivotal in the development of women’s football. At the 45th FIFA Congress, a woman was invited to speak for the first time. Ellen Wille is now considered by many to be the ‘mother’ of contemporary women’s football.

Team USA's Rapinoe continues her 'walking protest' against Trump

US President Donald Trump accused Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the US women’s football team, of "disrespecting" her country when she said she would not go to the White House if her team won the Women’s World Cup in France.

Pictures, cartoons, memes – and now a movie: the afterlife of Alan Kurdi

It’s been nearly four years since harrowing images of a drowned toddler who washed up on a Turkish beach became a global symbol of the plight of Syrian refugees. Now Alan Kurdi’s tragic fate has inspired a film – one that has left his family distraught.

A graffiti by artists Justus Becker and Oguz Sen depicts the drowned Syrian refugee boy Alan Kurdi in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on July 4, 2016. Boris Roessler/dpa/AFP

TV SHOWS ONLINE

ENCORE!

‘Yesterday’: Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis imagine a world without The Beatles

Imagine there’s no Beatles: It’s very hard to do. That is, unless you see “Yesterday”, a musical fairy tale directed by “Trainspotting” and “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle and written by “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill” screenwriter Richard Curtis. They spoke to FRANCE 24 on a London bus transported to the heart of Paris.

Screengrab, France 24

Actor and jazz musician Jeff Goldblum serenades FRANCE 24 on the Champs-Élysées

"Jurassic Park" and "The Fly" actor Jeff Goldblum talked to Eve Jackson about playing a lobotomist in his new movie "The Mountain", becoming a dad in his 60s and being a style icon.

Kyle MacLachlan: How 'Twin Peaks' character Agent Dale Cooper defined my career

Best known for his iconic performance as Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s groundbreaking series "Twin Peaks" – as well as for roles in "Blue Velvet", "Showgirls", "The Doors", "Sex and the City" and "Desperate Housewives" – Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actor Kyle MacLachlan spoke to Eve Jackson at the Champs-Élysées Film Festival, where he was the guest of honour.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Is Paris still the fashion capital of the world?

France and style go hand in hand, and Paris is often called the fashion capital of the world. But it's not just about fancy haute couture: The way everyday French people dress is also a source of fascination abroad. They're so chic ... and yet it seems so effortless. How do they do it? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula turn the fabulous world of French fashion inside out.

THE INTERVIEW

2019 Tour de France: Cofidis team manager Cédric Vasseur on the riders to watch

With the Tour de France set to begin on July 6, FRANCE 24 spoke to multiple Tour stage winner Cédric Vasseur, who is now manager of French team Cofidis. Vasseur is, of course, hoping for a French victory at last – although he believes 22-year-old Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal could win this year’s Tour.

FASHION

Men's fashion, summer 2020: Designers angry at climate change

Fashion is the world's second-most-polluting industry. Revealing their latest summer 2020 menswear collections in Paris, designers are part of the problem. But some are also ready to be part of the solution. Among them is Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, who tells people to "be angry". We also check out eco-conscious collections made from organic or upcycled materials, a fashion show in a sea of carnations, and another on the Place des Vosges in Paris.

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France gets up to speed with e-scooters

France in Focus explores France's beef with electric scooters. These so-called free-floating vehicles first appeared on Paris streets last summer. A year on, the fleet and its users have grown exponentially … but so have e-scooter detractors. We take a closer look at this throwback-to-childhood method of getting around.

YOU ARE HERE

Unusual places to stay in France's Gers region

In France's southwestern Gers region, you can spend the night in a mill or even a castle. In Lomagne, nicknamed "little Tuscany", an old flour mill has been transformed into a fully restored gîte. Meanwhile, the Viella castle, built in 1763, dominates the Madiran vineyard. Tourists now sleep in the castle's old farmhouse, where they can appreciate the beauty and calm of the Gers region while sampling the local wine.