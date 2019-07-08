What to expect in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals will see Senegal take on Benin, as well as clashes between Nigeria and South Africa; Ivory Coast and Algeria; and Tunisia and Madagascar.

Boosted by the talismanic presence of Liverpool winger Sadio Mané, Senegal remain one of the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations, despite scraping through the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Uganda. On July 10, Mané’s side take on Benin, who narrowly edged their way through the last 16 with a penalty shootout triumph over Morocco following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

The same day will also see a clash between Nigeria and South Africa. The former got through the last 16 with a 3-2 victory in an epic encounter with Cameroon, while the latter sent the tournament’s hosts – Mo Salah’s Egypt – crashing out, vanquishing them 1-0.

That’s while Ivory Coast – fresh from their 1-0 last 16 win over Mali, gifted by Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha – take on Algeria on July 11. The latter seem the favourites in this quarter-final battle, after defeating Senegal 1-0 in the group stage, before a tub-thumping 3-0 win over Tanzania at the same level, followed by another 3-0 triumph over Guinea in the second round.

Here is the quarter-final schedule:

Wednesday July 10

Senegal - Bénin, 6pm, Cairo.

Nigeria – South Africa, 9pm, Cairo.