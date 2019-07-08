Skip to main content
Live
#GREECE
#Iran
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

What to expect in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Date created :

FMM graphic design | The Africa Cup of Nations trophy.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals will see Senegal take on Benin, as well as clashes between Nigeria and South Africa; Ivory Coast and Algeria; and Tunisia and Madagascar.

ADVERTISING

Boosted by the talismanic presence of Liverpool winger Sadio Mané, Senegal remain one of the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations, despite scraping through the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Uganda. On July 10, Mané’s side take on Benin, who narrowly edged their way through the last 16 with a penalty shootout triumph over Morocco following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

The same day will also see a clash between Nigeria and South Africa. The former got through the last 16 with a 3-2 victory in an epic encounter with Cameroon, while the latter sent the tournament’s hosts – Mo Salah’s Egypt – crashing out, vanquishing them 1-0.

That’s while Ivory Coast – fresh from their 1-0 last 16 win over Mali, gifted by Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha – take on Algeria on July 11. The latter seem the favourites in this quarter-final battle, after defeating Senegal 1-0 in the group stage, before a tub-thumping 3-0 win over Tanzania at the same level, followed by another 3-0 triumph over Guinea in the second round.

Here is the quarter-final schedule:

Wednesday July 10
Senegal - Bénin, 6pm, Cairo.
Nigeria – South Africa, 9pm, Cairo.

Thursday July 11
Ivory Coast – Algeria, 6pm, Suez. 
Madagascar - Tunisia, 9pm, Cairo. 

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.