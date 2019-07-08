Skip to main content
Beloved British band Keane are back after a seven-year hiatus

By: Florence VILLEMINOT

They're one of Britain's most beloved bands, with songs that provided the soundtrack to the Noughties. Keane's debut "Hopes and Fears" went to number one in the UK, just like their next three albums. They've sold more than 10 million records over the course of their career, and seven years after their last album, the band are back with "Cause and Effect". So where have they been? And are they older and wiser? Keane sat down with FRANCE 24's Florence Villeminot before one of their shows in Paris.

