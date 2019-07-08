Cameroon's palm oil of discontent

By: Guy Marie BANDOLO | Michel MVONDO | Simon BATOUM | Indira AYUK | Ingrid HARDCASTLE

In western Cameroon, a French billionaire and a Belgian businessmen run a palm oil company which is accused of polluting rivers and taking land from locals. In May, the Bolloré group was summoned to court in France after ten NGOs filed a lawsuit against it. They say an Action Plan signed six years ago to improve living conditions of locals and workers of the Cameroon Palm Plantation Company (also known as Socapalm) has never been put into practice. Our team in Cameroon reports.