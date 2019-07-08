The Interview

Skip to main content
John Bercow on Brexit: 'A second referendum is possible'

By: Luisa PULIDO

In an interview with FRANCE 24, John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, shared his thoughts on the political turmoil caused by Brexit, as well as the possibility of a second referendum. Bercow also explained how he has modernised daily life at the British parliament since becoming Speaker and gave us his list of the most impactful British politicians over the centuries.

"The referendum was won by the supporters of Brexit, but three years later, I don’t sense that there is anything approaching a national consensus," John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, told FRANCE 24's Luisa Pulido.

Regarding the current uncertainty over the Brexit process, Bercow said there was a possibility of a second referendum. "If there isn’t an agreement, and we don’t want to leave with no agreement, that really leaves either an election or a referendum," he explained.

