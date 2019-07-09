Inside the Los Angeles high school specially designed for teenage mums

In the US, some 200,000 girls under the age of 19 give birth every year, many of them from disadvantaged backgrounds. The phenomenon is so widespread that some cities now offer specialised classrooms for pregnant students and new mothers. Our correspondent visited one such programme in Los Angeles, Thomas Riley High School, which is attended by 90 girls aged 14 to 21. It offers a protective environment to teenage mums in a bid to see them complete their secondary education.