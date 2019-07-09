Skip to main content
Live
#GREECE
#Iran
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

US Women’s World Cup champions arrive home ahead of victory parade in NYC

Date created :

Christophe Simon, AFP | USA's players including forward Megan Rapinoe (C) celebrate with the trophy after the France 2019 Women’s World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The U.S. Women's National Team has arrived home following their World Cup win against the Netherlands.

ADVERTISING

The soccer team, which won its record fourth Women's World Cup title, touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying "Congratulations Team USA!"

The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang "We Are The Champions."

The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

On Wednesday, the team will be showered with a ticker-tape parade up lower Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes.

It's the city's first ticker-tape parade since the women's team won the 2015 Cup.

(AP)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.