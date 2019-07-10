Faced with labour shortage, Japan begins to open its doors to immigration

By: Adrien LAC | Constantin SIMON | Tommy-Jean KITADE | Justin McCURRY | Ryusuke MURATA

Immigration has long been a taboo subject in Japan, which is often described as a proudly homogeneous nation. But with an ageing population and a stubbornly low birth rate, the country is in the midst of its worst labour shortage in decades. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government introduced new measures that will see hundreds of thousands of mainly blue-collar foreign workers come to Japan over the next five years. Our correspondents report.