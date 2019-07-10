Middle East matters

Skip to main content
This week, we're bringing you a special show all about hummus, a tasty spread made from ground chickpeas. Believe it or not, this dish is charged with cultural significance, with many debates in the Middle East over who invented it. We're joined by Dan Alexander, a Franco-Israeli chief editor and designer, who's just published "On the Hummus Route". He tells FRANCE 24 more about this unusual source of tension, but also how it brings people together.

