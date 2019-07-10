Mosul: A city still in ruins, two years after liberation

After Mosul’s liberation from the Islamic State (IS) group, much of the western part of the Iraqi city still lies in ruins, with residents complaining of a lack of essential services and bodies still buried under the rubble.

ADVERTISING Read more

Mosul, the IS group’s main stronghold in Iraq, was officially declared liberated on July 10, 2017 after months of fierce fighting.

In the east of the city, elements of normal life have begun to resurface, with people meeting in cafes again and enjoying live music venues.

But in West Mosul, where the IS group held out the longest, people still live and work among the rubble and are disappointed in the government's failure to rebuild

“There are still the dead bodies of families and Islamic State fighters under the rubble. They should remove the rubble, clean it, and provide services. But nothing's changed. It's a failed government," West Mosul resident Abu Ashraf told FRANCE 24.

A lack of roads and bridges, along with essential services such as suitable hospitals mean the city still has a long way to go to recover from its three years of IS group occupation.

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.