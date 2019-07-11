LIVE: Macron hosts Ghana's president for African diaspora summit

Ludovic Marin, AFP | French president Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes his Ghanian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo (L) prior to their meeting on July 11, 2019, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo at 3pm Paris time on Thursday, as part of a series of meetings devoted to the African diaspora.

ADVERTISING Read more

Ghana is of particular significance for Macron, after he visited the country in December 2017 as part of an attempt to reach out to anglophone Africa, while promoting a "new, less defensive, vision" for French-speaking countries on the continent.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.