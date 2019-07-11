Skip to main content
Live
#GAFA tech tax
#Iran
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

LIVE: Macron hosts Ghana's president for African diaspora summit

Date created :

Ludovic Marin, AFP | French president Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes his Ghanian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo (L) prior to their meeting on July 11, 2019, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
Text by: NEWS WIRES
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo at 3pm Paris time on Thursday, as part of a series of meetings devoted to the African diaspora.

ADVERTISING

Ghana is of particular significance for Macron, after he visited the country in December 2017 as part of an attempt to reach out to anglophone Africa, while promoting a "new, less defensive, vision" for French-speaking countries on the continent.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.