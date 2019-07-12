Inside the Americas

Skip to main content
Amid health crisis, Venezuelans turn to non-traditional medicine and healers

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Joanna COCKERELL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO

This week, talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition got back underway in Barbados. The negotiation comes as Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis is provoking a serious health crisis. The country has seen a surge in medicine prices, with severe shortages and the health system going bankrupt. That's pushing more and more people towards non-traditional medicine and healers. FRANCE 24's Roméo Langlois and Jorge Benezra report from Venezuela.

