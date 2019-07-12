Inside the Americas

This week, talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition got back underway in Barbados. The negotiation comes as Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis is provoking a serious health crisis. The country has seen a surge in medicine prices, with severe shortages and the health system going bankrupt. That's pushing more and more people towards non-traditional medicine and healers. FRANCE 24's Roméo Langlois and Jorge Benezra report from Venezuela.

ADVERTISING

Also this week, Britain's ambassador to the US stepped down after a leak of his memos provoked a furious reaction from Donald Trump.

And New York City is going green. New measures are in place to meet climate goals, but it's the city's iconic skyscrapers that will take the hit.