Week in Review: Summer festivals, Macron's 'tech tax' and a French minister’s lush life

FRANCE 24 takes a look at the summer’s cultural highlights, a French minister accused of using taxpayer money to fund his lavish lifestyle, and the bitter epilogue of a right-to-die case that divided a family and split the country.

ADVERTISING Read more

ARTICLES

Lobster and champagne: French minister in hot water for living the lush life on public funds

France's energy and ecology minister, François de Rugy, is in hot water after French media revealed he spent taxpayer money on lavish dinners and renovations to his official residence. The government has announced an inquiry into the matter.

Epilogue of landmark right-to-die case rekindles France’s euthanasia debate

Vincent Lambert was the silent presence at the heart of an emotional right-to-die case that divided his family and put a spotlight on France’s legislation governing end-of-life care. Lambert died July 11 after spending more than a decade on life support.

US launches investigation into French tax on tech giants like Facebook, Apple, Google

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into France's plans to tax technology companies, a probe that could lead to the United States imposing tariffs as part of a new trade tiff with the EU.

'A culture of domestic violence': France's femicide problem

Seventy-five women have been killed by their current or former partners in France so far in 2019. As Spain leads several European countries in the fight to lower femicide rates, why is France so behind?

After roadwork chaos, will cycling in Paris finally take off?

Mayor Anne Hidalgo is routinely mocked for saying she wants Paris to rank among the world’s “cycling capitals”. But for the first time in years, cycling buffs say the congested and polluted capital is finally on the right track.

Power of the US women’s football team extends far beyond the pitch

With their unabashedly forceful style of play and celebration, and their unashamed outspokenness on a panoply of hot-button issues, the US national women’s football team is crushing norms both for their gender and for their sport.

VIDEO

Generation Identity: France’s direct-action, far-right youth group

The French far-right group Génération Identitaire (Generation Identity) has made headlines in recent years with its high-profile anti-migrant stunts. Three of its members are standing trial over an attempted migrant blockade in the Alps. But who are Generation Identity and what are their goals?

TV SHOWS ONLINE

ENCORE!

France's summer cultural highlights

From the world's biggest photography and theatre festivals in Arles and Avignon to Haute Couture in Paris and a blockbuster exhibition from British duo Gilbert and George, Eve Jackson takes you on a cultural trip around France.

Opera under the stars: Chorégies d'Orange celebrates 150th anniversary

Warm summer evenings mean music, dance, theatre and arts go outdoors, with a host of festivals using towns and cities as an open-air stage. France's Roman amphitheatre in Orange provides a monumental stage for the "Chorégies d'Orange" festival. This year's highlights include a production of Mozart's "Don Giovanni", Rossini's "William Tell" and a star turn from tenor-turned-baritone Placido Domingo.

BUSINESS DAILY

What is France's digital tax?

The United States is launching an investigation into France's new digital tax, which targets some of the biggest American technology companies. FRANCE 24 looks at what the tax entails and why France is the only country implementing it.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

France's new National civic service: A crash course in self-defence, emergency responses and French values

Nearly two decades after phasing out mandatory military service for young men, the French government has tested a pilot civic service programme that will be compulsory by 2026. Some 2,000 volunteers from across the country got a crash course in self-defence, emergency responses and French values.

FOCUS

The ordeal faced by political prisoners in Venezuela

As Venezuela remains mired in a political and economic crisis, the UN human rights chief recently warned that the rule of law in the country has been "eroded", citing arbitrary detentions and torture. According to one NGO, hundreds of citizens labelled by the government as "political opponents" have been thrown in jail without due process. Our team in Caracas reports.

FASHION

Paris Haute Couture: Artistic projects take centre stage for winter 2019/2020

Haute Couture isn't only about extravagance – sometimes it's also about a quest for meaning. At Dior, Maria-Grazia Chiuri takes inspiration from Austrian-American architect Bernard Rudofsky. Meanwhile, Clara Daguin, a young designer invited to participate in the official Haute Couture selection, offers up an interactive, digital vision of luxury. And fashion historian Olivier Saillard reveals the latest instalment of his Moda Povera project with a show comprised exclusively of men's shirts.

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Hummus: A Middle Eastern dish with an identity crisis

The tasty spread made from ground chickpeas is charged with cultural significance, with many debates in the Middle East over who invented it. We're joined by Dan Alexander, a Franco-Israeli chief editor and designer, who's just published, "On the Hummus Route".