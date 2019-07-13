Skip to main content
Live
#WIMBLEDON
#Africa Cup of Nations
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Halep beats Williams in straight sets to win Wimbledon title

Date created :

Hannah McKay, Reuters | Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning the final against Serena Williams.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

ADVERTISING

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep's two.

(AFP)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.