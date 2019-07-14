Skip to main content
Live
#BASTILLEDAY
#Africa Cup of Nations
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French inventor soars above Champs-Élysées on flyboard at Paris parade

Date created :

ludovic MARIN / AFP | Zapata CEO Franky Zapata flies a jet-powered hoverboard or "Flyboard" prior to the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris on July 14, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

A French inventor and entrepreneur on Sunday soared above the Champs-Elysees on a turbine engine-powered flyboard in front of President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders.

ADVERTISING

Former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata, grasping a rifle in a sign of the possible military uses of his device, took to the air in a futuristic showpiece of the annual Bastille Day parade.

 

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told France Inter radio ahead of the parade that the flyboard "can allow tests for different kinds of uses, for example as a flying logistical platform or, indeed, as an assault platform."

Zapata, who first developed his device flying above water, says that the flyboard has the power to take off and reach speeds up to 190 kilometres an hour (118 mph) and run for 10 minutes.

He is now eyeing a crossing of the English Channel which, for the first time, will require a refuelling in mid-flight.

Zapata aims to make the crossing on July 25, 110 years to the day after pioneering aviator Louis Bleriot made the first airplane flight across the Channel.

(AFP)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.