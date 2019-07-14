Live: European leaders join Macron for Bastille Day parade

French President Emmanuel Macron aims to showcase Europe's defence capabilities by putting European military cooperation at the heart of Sunday’s traditional Bastille Day parade. Follow our liveblog for all the news from France's national holiday.

ADVERTISING Read more

Key EU leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will be joining Macron to watch the annual parade down the Champs Élysées that marks the July 14, 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress during the French Revolution.

The parade – which mobilises some 4,300 members of the armed forces, 196 vehicles, 237 horses, 69 planes and 39 helicopters – starts at 10:30am Paris time (GMT+2).