Skip to main content
Live
#BASTILLEDAY
#Africa Cup of Nations
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Late Mahrez winner sends Algeria into Africa Cup of Nations final

Date created : Latest update :

Pierre Rene-Worms, France Médias Monde.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Riyad Mahrez rifled in a stoppage-time free-kick to earn Algeria a dramatic 2-1 victory over three-time champions Nigeria on Sunday and set up a rematch with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

ADVERTISING

The Algerians went ahead when William Troost Ekong turned a Mahrez cross into his own net five minutes before halftime.

Nigeria equalised out of the blue midway through the second half with a penalty awarded for handball and converted by Odion Ighalo following a lengthy VAR review.

There were ugly scenes as bottles were thrown after the equaliser. Algeria will face Senegal in Friday's final.

(REUTERS)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.