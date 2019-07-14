Late Mahrez winner sends Algeria into Africa Cup of Nations final

Riyad Mahrez rifled in a stoppage-time free-kick to earn Algeria a dramatic 2-1 victory over three-time champions Nigeria on Sunday and set up a rematch with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Algerians went ahead when William Troost Ekong turned a Mahrez cross into his own net five minutes before halftime.

Nigeria equalised out of the blue midway through the second half with a penalty awarded for handball and converted by Odion Ighalo following a lengthy VAR review.

There were ugly scenes as bottles were thrown after the equaliser. Algeria will face Senegal in Friday's final.

(REUTERS)