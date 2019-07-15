Turkey still reeling from consequences of failed coup, three years on
On July 15, 2016, a coup was attempted against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ramifications of which can be felt to this day. Authorities have carried out the biggest purge in the country's history while Erdogan has reinforced his powers and changed the parliamentary system to a presidential one. Tens of thousands of civil servants have been sacked, while many Turks have fled the country to rebuild their lives abroad. Our correspondents report.
