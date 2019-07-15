Franco-Iranian academic arrested in Iran

Fariba Adelkhah, an academic with dual French and Iranian nationality from Paris’s prestigious Sciences Po university has been arrested in Iran and denied contact with French consular staff, the French foreign ministry said Monday.

"France calls on the Iranian authorities to shed full light on Mrs (Fariba) Adelkhah's situation and repeats its demands, particularly with regard to an immediate authorisation for consular access," it said in a statement.

"The French authorities in this difficult context have taken steps with Iranian authorities to get information from them on her situation and the conditions of her arrest and asked for consular access," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll in the statement.

"No satisfactory response has been given to these requests. France calls on the Iranian authorities to bring to light Mrs Adelkhah's situation and reiterates its requests, in particular the authorisation of consular access without delay," she added.

Arrest at a sensitive time

When asked earlier on Monday about the arrest, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying that he had heard reports of the arrest, but had no further information, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

An anthropologist and director of research at the Center for International Studies (CERI) at Sciences Po, Adelkhah is the author of numerous publications on Iran and Afghanistan.

Her arrest comes at a sensitive time when France is trying to de-escalate tensions between longtime foes Iran and the US, which have escalated since Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Dual nationals in detention

Adelkhah is the latest Iranian national also holding a Western passport to be arrested in Iran.

British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, has been jailed in Tehran since 2016 on sedition charges. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family have denied the charges.

Dual Iranian-American nationals Siamak Namazi and his father Baquer are serving 10-year sentences for espionage in a case that has outraged Washington.

Meanwhile, Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, a Princeton University scholar researching Persia's Qajar dynasty, is serving a 10-year sentence in Iran for espionage and US national Michael White, 46, was also sentenced to 10 years in jail earlier this year.

French academic Clotilde Reiss was detained in Iran for 10 months in 2009-10 before being released in a case that attracted widespread attention.

At the time of her release, French judicial authorities set free Ali Vakili Rad who had been convicted of the 1991 murder outside Paris of the ousted shah's former prime minister Shapour Bakhtiar.

The timing led to speculation of a deal struck between the countries over the prisoners, though French authorities denied reports of a prisoner exchange.

