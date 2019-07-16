Élisabeth Borne to replace François de Rugy as French Environment Minister

Ludovic MARIN, AFP | French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Presidential palace on July 3, 2019 in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement late on Tuesday that Transport Minister Élisabeth Borne would replace François de Rugy as Environment Minister.

De Rugy resigned on Tuesday following a week of reports by an investigative website about his high spending on private lobster dinners and costly renovations of his ministerial residence.

In a posting on his Facebook page, Francois de Rugy said he had handed his resignation to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe because the "effort required to fight the accusations" was undermining his ability to do his job.

De Rugy has denied all wrongdoing, but the reports have made it hard for him to continue a series of key reforms, including the restructuring of indebted state utility EDF.

The scandal has also reinforced criticism of President Emmanuel Macron's government as being elitist, as it struggles to end months of "yellow vests" protests, which marred the traditional Bastille Day parade on Sunday.

