Amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, Iraq risks becoming a proxy battlefield if the crisis continues. That prospect became palpable last month, when several rockets hit US interests across Iraq with no one claiming responsibility. Meanwhile, Baghdad is stepping up efforts to assert its authority over Iraqi armed groups, which are accused of having links to Iran. Our reporters gained exclusive access to a training camp for one such group.

In an effort to rein in these armed groups, Iraq's Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi passed a far-reaching decree on July 1 to integrate them into the Iraqi armed forces. But their hostility to the US remains palpable.

Amid this volatile situation, Iraqis are worried that yet another conflict could flare up in their country.