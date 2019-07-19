Week in Review: 50 years since the moon landing, Jane Goodall's climate warning, Rob Lowe and Patricia Arquette

FRANCE 24 looks at the Apollo mission, 50 years after the Moon landing; Jane Goodall warns about climate change; and Rob Lowe discusses his new British TV show, "Wild Bill," while Patricia Arquette takes on Munchausen by proxy in "The Act".

ARTICLES

French minister François de Rugy resigns over spending scandal

France's ecology minister François de Rugy, at the centre of a controversy over using public funds to sustain his lavish lifestyle, announced his resignation this week but lashed out at what he called a “media lynching”.

Paris demands answers after Franco-Iranian academic arrested in Iran

Fariba Adelkhah, an academic at Paris’s prestigious Sciences Po university with dual French and Iranian nationality, was arrested in Iran and has been denied contact with French consular staff, France's foreign ministry says.

France to ease restrictions on blood donations from gay men

The French government has banned gay and bisexual men from donating blood within a year of sexual activity since 2016. On Wednesday it said it would lower this “deferral” period – long been criticised as discriminatory – to four months.

Controversial at home, lauded abroad: Ursula von der Leyen to head EU Commission

The European Parliament confirmed Ursula von der Leyen as EU Commission president in a secret ballot this week. But as Germany's former defence minister, Von der Leyen has already seen her share of controversy.

Julian Alaphilippe, the humble heir to France’s cycling throne

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe became the darling of the nation when he wore the coveted yellow jersey on Bastille Day – France’s national holiday. The exuberant cyclist is known for his energetic and determined spirit both on and off the bike.

IN PICTURES

In pictures: Partial lunar eclipse has stargazers seeing red

Stargazers from the UK to Australia saw red during Tuesday’s lunar eclipse, which was visible from every continent on Earth except for North America.

Michael Kappeler / AFP | The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Baden-Baden, Germany, on July 16, 2019.

VIDEOS

In the 1960s, Apollo brought three men to the moon. So why haven’t we done it since?

Fifty years after Apollo 11 put the first man on the Moon, FRANCE 24 examines the astronomical costs of such missions and why the US was willing to spend those dollars during the height of the Cold War. The answer lies in what Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong called “the four conditions”: threat, leadership, resources and public support.

Marseille International Film Festival 2019

Every year in early July, the Marseille International Film Festival – the FID (pronounced "feed") Marseille – shows some 150 films to approximately 25,000 spectators across cinemas, theatres, libraries, art galleries and open-air amphitheatres throughout the city.

T V SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

Jane Goodall on climate change: 'Something's got to give'

At the age of 26, Dr Jane Goodall pioneered new ways of researching animals – including by living with them. Now, at age 85 and as a UN Messenger of Peace, she travels more than 300 days a year to share the urgency of taking action on climate change on behalf of all living things and the planet we share.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Celebrate! France's love affair with vacation

With a minimum of 30 days of paid leave per year, French people have the reputation of being on holiday all the time. During the summer months of July and August, the country virtually shuts down. So what do they do with all those cherished "congés payés" (paid holidays)?

ENCORE!

Patricia Arquette talks awards, activism and ageing

Patricia Arquette has won an Oscar, an Emmy and two Golden Globes. But it's her work on two of this year's most talked-about TV shows that has people saying the 51-year-old could still have her best work ahead of her. She sat down with Genie Godula in Monaco to talk about "Escape at Dannemora" and "The Act".

Rob Lowe leaves Hollywood for the British countryside in 'Wild Bill'

In the 1980s, teen heartthrob Rob Lowe was Hollywood's next big thing, until addiction and scandal nearly ruined his career. But he turned his life around and become a stalwart of the small screen, starring in shows like "The West Wing", "Parks and Recreation", "Code Black" and "The Grinder".

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Behind the scenes at NASA with the next mission to the Moon

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong made history by becoming the first man ever to walk on the Moon. To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, FRANCE 24 comes to you from Cape Canaveral in Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center. Our team was given 24 hours of exclusive access to NASA's teams.

FOCUS

Turkey still reeling from consequences of failed coup, three years on

On July 15, 2016, a coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed – but its ramifications can be felt to this day. Authorities have carried out the largest purge in the country's history while Erdogan has reinforced his powers and changed the parliamentary system to a presidential one. Tens of thousands of civil servants, teachers, military officers and opposition figures were sacked, while many Turks have fled the country to rebuild their lives abroad.

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Overworked and underpaid? Why French mayors are feeling the strain

There are 35,000 mayors overseeing and administering municipal matters across the country. But the reality faced by many of France's mayors is getting more and more complicated. And since the 2014 municipal elections, the number of mayors who have resigned has increased sharply.

BUSINESS DAILY

France unveils plan to overhaul pension system

France has unveiled plans to overhaul the retirement system, which will see many people work longer to get their full pension – to 64 years from the current 62. A government-commissioned report released this week follows up on a campaign promise by President Emmanuel Macron.

TECH 24

Flying on water: Come hydroglide on the River Seine

Explaining quantum computing and an electrically-powered glide on the River Seine with the eFoil, a hydrofoil that can fly for an hour and a half at 80 centimetres above the water level.