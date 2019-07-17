Skip to main content
Behind the scenes at NASA and the next mission to the Moon

By: Tom Burges WATSON Follow | Joanna COCKERELL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Georges YAZBECK

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong made history by becoming the first man ever to walk on the Moon. To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, Inside the Americas comes to you from Cape Canaveral in Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center. Our team was given 24 hours of exclusive access to NASA.

Fifty years after Apollo 11, the United States wants to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2024. NASA is hard at work on its Artemis programme and has created a new space capsule, Orion. Our team was able to watch some of its test launches.

>> On France24.com: To the Moon and back: The Apollo 11 lunar landing, 50 years on

