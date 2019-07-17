Lunar Modules (Episode 2): Why hasn’t the US sent a man to the Moon in the supercomputer era?
Fifty years after Apollo 11 put the first man on the Moon, James André and Sylvain Rousseau examine the critical issue of the astronomical costs of such missions and why the US was willing to spend those dollars during the height of the Cold War.
The answer, as the FRANCE 24 team in the US were told, lies in what Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong called “the four conditions”: threat, leadership, resources and public support.
