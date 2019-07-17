Skip to main content
Live
#Trump
#Africa Cup of Nations
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Sudan's military, protesters sign political accord as part of power-sharing deal

Date created :

Haitham El-Tabei, AFP | Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (right) and a protest leader (left) ink an agreement before AU and Ethiopian mediators in Khartoum on July 17, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Sudan’s ruling military council and an opposition alliance signed a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal aimed at leading the country nation to democracy.

ADVERTISING

The agreement was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of talks to iron out some details of the agreement reached earlier this month.

The deal is meant to pave the way to a political transition in Sudan after military leaders ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April following weeks of protests against him.

“We want a stable homeland, because we have suffered a great deal,” Ibrahim al-Amin, a leader in the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, said after the ceremony.

Ethiopian mediator Mahmud Dirir said Sudan needed to overcome poverty and called for the country to be taken off a U.S. list of states that support terrorism.

The sides are still working on a constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed on Friday.

(REUTERS)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.