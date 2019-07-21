Britain's Simon Yates wins 15th stage of the Tour de France

Jeff Pachaut, AFP | Great Britain's Simon Yates celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the fifteen stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix Prat d'Albis, in Foix Prat d'Albis on July 21, 2019.

Simon Yates of Britain posted a second stage win with a solo raid during the last Pyrenean trek of the Tour de France as Thibaut Pinot gained more time on his rivals in the fight for the yellow jersey on Sunday.

Yates triumphed at the summit of the Prat d'Albis in Stage 15, three days after his first stage victory in the southwestern mountain range.

Pinot crossed the finish line in second place, 33 seconds behind Yates, and moved to fourth overall according to provisional results.

Julian Alaphilippe cracked in the final of the four climbs on the program but salvaged his yellow jersey. Defending champion Geraint Thomas remained second in the general classification.

(AFP)