The Interview

Melinda Gates: 'In Africa, digital financial inclusion for women is fundamental'

During a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Chantilly near Paris last week, Melinda Gates presented a report on the digital financial inclusion of women in Africa. The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation told FRANCE 24 that accessing digital financial services is not only "fundamental" to empowering African women but also to boosting the global economy.