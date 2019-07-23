Skip to main content
Australian Caleb Ewan wins Tour stage 16, Alaphilippe retains yellow jersey

Marco Bertorello, AFP | Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Nimes and Nimes, in Nimes, on July 23, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Caleb Ewan beat his sprinting rivals in suffocating heat to win Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe keeping the race leader’s yellow jersey.

With temperatures soaring as high as 40 C (104 F), Alaphilippe and his main rivals in the Tour de France did not attack each other over the 177-kilometer mainly flat stage in the Nimes rural hinterland.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas crashed about 40 kilometers after the race started from the Roman city, But he escaped largely unscathed, with just a few scratches on his left elbow.

Ewan, a Tour debutant, edged Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen to post his second stage win.

Thomas, who is second in the overall standings, had already been caught in pile-ups during the first and eighth stage of the three-week race. Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang, who stood ninth overall, also fell with 28 kilometers left and abandoned the Tour.

(AP)

