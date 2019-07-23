Business daily

Why is the EU-Canada free trade deal so controversial?

French MPs will vote on a motion to ratify the CETA free trade deal between Canada and the European Union later this Tuesday. In the run-up to the vote, former French environment minister Nicolas Hulot called on lawmakers to reject the deal. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron has described the agreement as a step in the right direction. Our Business Editor Stephen Carroll explains what CETA is and why it's so controversial.