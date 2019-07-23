French town of Arles celebrates 50 years of photography

By: Clovis CASALI | Marion CHAVAL

Every year, the southern French town of Arles becomes the world photography capital and welcomes more than 140,000 visitors. "Les Rencontres d'Arles" is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali went to the festival and met Greek photographer Evangelia Kranioti. She tells us more about her exhibition "The living, the dead and those at sea". We also focus on the women who are breaking the glass ceiling in photography.