Skip to main content
Live
#Boris Johnson
#French parliament
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

French town of Arles celebrates 50 years of photography

Date created :

By: Clovis CASALI | Marion CHAVAL

Every year, the southern French town of Arles becomes the world photography capital and welcomes more than 140,000 visitors. "Les Rencontres d'Arles" is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali went to the festival and met Greek photographer Evangelia Kranioti. She tells us more about her exhibition "The living, the dead and those at sea". We also focus on the women who are breaking the glass ceiling in photography.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.