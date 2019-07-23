French govt reports clear ex-environment minister de Rugy of over-spending

Alain Jocard, AFP | Outgoing French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy (L) and his wife Severine Servat de Rugy attend the handover ceremony, on July 17, 2019 at the ministry in Paris.

Two reports have cleared the former No. 2 in the French government of excessive spending a week after Francois de Rugy resigned as environment minister.

The reports by the prime minister’s office and France’s parliament were made public Tuesday and ordered after a week of French media reports with claims that de Rugy used taxpayers’ money to pay for lobster and fine wine dinners, allegedly consumed with friends.

The report by the prime minister’s office focused on de Rugy’s spending of 63,000 euros to refurbish his official apartment. It concluded rules were "globally respected".

A second report concerned a dozen dinners held when de Rugy presided over parliament’s lower house. It said there were “no irregularities” but looked askance at three dinners viewed as over the top.

(AP)