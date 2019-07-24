Universities on the frontline of Brazil’s budget cuts

By: Catherine OSBORN

After only six months in power in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro’s government has already undertaken austerity measures to drastically reduce public spending, as promised during the election campaign. Major cuts have hit the education sector, and especially universities, which Bolsonaro and his far-right government say are infiltrated by left-wing ideology. FRANCE 24’s Pierre Le Duff, Laura Damase and Catherine Osborn report.