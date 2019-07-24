Skip to main content
Live
#UnitedKingdom
#ceta
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Universities on the frontline of Brazil’s budget cuts

Date created :

By: Catherine OSBORN | Pierre LE DUFF | Laura DAMASE

After only six months in power in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro’s government has already undertaken austerity measures to drastically reduce public spending, as promised during the election campaign. Major cuts have hit the education sector, and especially universities, which Bolsonaro and his far-right government say are infiltrated by left-wing ideology. FRANCE 24’s Pierre Le Duff, Laura Damase and Catherine Osborn report.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.