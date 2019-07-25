Alaphilippe hangs on to Yellow Jersey as Quintana triumphs in the Alps

Marco Bertorello, AFP | Colombia's Nairo Quintana celebrates on the finish line of the Tour's 18th stage between Embrun and Valloire on July 25, 2019.

Nairo Quintana claimed an emphatic win in the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 208-km mountain trek from Embrun, as fellow Colombian Egan Bernal emerged as the strongest of the top contenders on Thursday.

Twice Tour runner-up Quintana, who dropped out of overall contention last week, prevailed from the day’s breakaway thanks to an impressive attack in the ascent to the Col du Galibier.

Frenchman Romain Bardet took second place 1:35 behind Quintana, who snatched his third career Tour stage win.

🏁 @NairoQuinCo wins after a long breakaway in Valloire!

🏁 Nairo Quintana s’impose au terme d’une longue échappée à Valloire !#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/nyu9wGgtO6 Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 25, 2019

France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey but Bernal moved up to second place as he gained 32 seconds after also attacking about two kilometres from the top of the Col du Galibier.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas later jumped away from the favourites’ group, only to be reined in by Frenchman Thibaut Pinot as Alaphilippe cracked in the final part of the climb before coming back in the descent to the finish.

(REUTERS)