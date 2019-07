Special programme: Auguste Rodin, the father of modern sculpture

His figures capture the most universal of human emotions - passion, contemplation, despair. Auguste Rodin is known as the father of modern sculpture, an artist who managed to convey the drama of life in stone and in bronze. His talent and monumental works have been celebrated for a century now at the Rodin Museum in Paris. FRANCE 24 brings you a special programme on Rodin's artistic legacy.