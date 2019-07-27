Tunisia prepares a last hommage to President Beji Caid Essebsi

Fethi Belaid, AFP | The convoy carrying the body of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi leaves the military hospital in Tunis on July 26, 2019.

A funeral for President Beji Caid Essebsi, Tunisia's first democratically leader, will take place on Saturday with several foreign leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron in attendance. Essebsi will be buried at a family plot in central Tunis.

Essebsi, Tunisia’s first democratically-elected president, died on Thursday at 92.

A few hours after Essebsi's death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution. The electoral commission has announced a presidential election for September 15, two months earlier than previously scheduled. A parliamentary vote is set for October 6.

The coming elections will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians have been able to vote freely since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

Mourning Tunisians voiced pride at the measures under way to choose a successor, saying his work guiding the country to democracy after the revolution helped make a peaceful handover of power possible.

Hundreds of women, men and children stood under a strong sun on Friday outside the military hospital where he died, and later watched as his coffin was taken to Carthage presidential palace under heavy security.

Many expressed respect for his role overseeing political reforms in the North African country after the overthrow of long-time autocratic leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

"Today we lost a father to all Tunisians," said one onlooker, Salma Hbibi.

"There are no tanks in the streets, no curfew, no statements from the army," she added. "Today we have gained a democratic state through a quiet and wonderful transition.”

Tunisia has been hailed as the only democratic success story of the Arab Spring uprisings, implementing a new constitution, free elections and a coalition government of moderate Islamist and secular parties in a region otherwise struggling with upheaval.

Reporting from the capital Tunis, FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih said Essebsi was seen as a “unifying force” by many Tunisians.

He is remembered “as a man who was avowedly a secularist for his entire political career but nevertheless went into a coalition with an Islamist party in order to try and bring the country together after the revolution”, Massih added.

"It was a sad day with the loss of our President Essebsi,” said Moncef Marzouki, a former president and one of Essebsi's most determined rivals.

"But I am also proud of this smooth transition. We are fortunate to be in an advanced path in democracy transition, we are moving to a state of law," Marzouki added.

Essebsi rose to prominence after Ben Ali's overthrow, which was followed by revolts against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East including Libya and Egypt.

Drafted in as premier after Ben Ali's fall, Essebsi in 2012 founded the secular Nidaa Tounes party, which is now part of the governing coalition, to counter-balance the resurgence of Islamists who were suppressed under Ben Ali. Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia's first freely elected head of state.

But political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment stands at about 15%, up from 12% in 2010 due to weak growth and low investment.

Near Carthage palace, a young man named Nabil expressed the hope that Tunisia will remain on its current path.

"We are deeply saddened, but I hope Tunisia will remain as consistent and cohesive as Essebsi wanted."

"We will miss you, Bajbouj," he said, using Essebsi's nickname.

