China condemns Hong Kong violence, backs Lam and police

Date created :

Anthony Wallace, AFP | Protesters are enveloped by tear gas let off by police during a demonstration against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on July 28, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

China’s central government on Monday reiterated its support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, as well as the city’s police, and called on Hong Kong people to oppose violence following another weekend of clashes between protesters and police.

ADVERTISING

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests over the past two months against a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to stand trial in Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China.

China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said at a media briefing in Beijing that Hong Kong’s government and society needed to come up with more effective ways to help young people address concerns over housing, employment and other issues.

(REUTERS)

