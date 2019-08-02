Week in Review: Auguste Rodin, Brazil's VP defends Bolsonaro and France demands answers in the death of 'Steve'

FRANCE 24 spoke to Brazilian VP Hamilton Mourão on President Jair Bolsonaro's record so far and took another look at Auguste Rodin, the father of modern sculpture. Also this week, the French government promises answers in the death of "Steve".

ARTICLES

Group files lawsuit over lead poisoning danger from Notre-Dame blaze

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit alleging that lead pollution resulting from the April fire that destroyed the spire and damaged the roof of Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral is endangering the health of nearby residents.

The nine lives of Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan’s former spy chief and VP hopeful

Amrullah Saleh, a vice presidential hopeful in Afghanistan's upcoming polls, narrowly escaped another assassination attempt. His survival mirrors that of his country and could be a harbinger of things to come.

French PM promises answers over alleged police role in death of 'Steve'

French authorities are under pressure to shed light on the death of Steve Caniço, 24, after police firing tear gas sent concert-goers scattering into the Loire River during the June 21 Fête de la musique, France's annual live music festival.

WEBDOCS

Seine-Saint-Denis: The suburb France left behind

Four mayors have decided to take the French state to court after a parliamentary report took the government to task for underserving Seine-Saint-Denis, denounced as a a "failing Republic".

VIDEOS

‘Ecological disaster’: Russia battles Siberia wildfires

The Russian military has joined efforts to battle the unprecedented wildfires engulfing vast tracts of Siberia. Not only is the acrid smoke posing a health hazard for local residents, but environmental groups have warned the blazes could accelerate global warming by releasing trapped greenhouse gases.

At Paris festival, artists and activists bring taste of Syria to France

Syrian artists and activists in Paris have launched the fourth edition of “Syrien N'est Fait”, an annual festival that pays tribute to the victims and refugees of the war in Syria through paintings, photography, music and cuisine.

T V SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

Brazilian VP Mourão on President Bolsonaro's first 200 days in office

FRANCE 24 interviews Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourão about the first 200 days of President Jair Bolsonaro. Mourão defends the administration’s environmental and economic records, and addresses concerns over deforestation, corruption, gun ownership policies and the lack of women in government.

ENCORE!

Special programme: Auguste Rodin, the father of modern sculpture

His figures capture the most universal of human emotions, among them passion, contemplation and despair. Auguste Rodin is known as the father of modern sculpture, an artist who managed to convey the drama of life in stone and in bronze. His talent and monumental works have been celebrated for a century now at the Rodin Museum in Paris.

EUROPE NOW

Romania: Centre stage in Europe, 30 years after the fall of Communism (part 1)

Romania has been through much since the fall of Nicolae Ceausescu and the Communism regime in 1989. It has now been an EU member for 12 years, but its people remain among the poorest in the bloc. We explore how corruption scandals have been shaking the government and why well over 3 million Romanians have left to seek a future elsewhere.

FOCUS

Universities on the front line of Brazil’s budget cuts

After only six months in power, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has already introduced austerity measures as promised during his election campaign. Major cuts have hit the education sector, and especially universities, which Bolsonaro and his far-right government say are infiltrated by left-wing ideology.