'Multiple people' killed in Texas shooting
Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.
Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn't say how many victims there were.
The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.
Authorities haven't given any information about possible shooting victims.
El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.
