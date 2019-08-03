'Multiple people' killed in Texas shooting

Joel Angel Juarez, AFP | Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso on August 03, 2019.

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn't say how many victims there were.

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.

Authorities haven't given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

