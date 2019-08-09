Week in Review: Hoverboarding the English Channel, Tour de France's Egan Bernal and Notre-Dame's lead menace

Tour de France champion Egan Bernal on realising his dream; rising concerns about lead contamination from the plume of smoke and dust from the Notre-Dame fire; and inventor Franky Zapata successfully hoverboards across the English Channel.

ARTICLES

How cybercrime funds North Korea’s nuclear programme

Cyberattacks have earned North Korea about $2 billion in just over three years, money that has gone towards its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, according to a UN report.

Key labour union, environmental groups want Notre-Dame site sealed over lead fears

A top French labour union and environmental health groups have joined forces to demand that Notre-Dame Cathedral be covered and sealed over lead contamination fears after plumes of dust and smoke escaped an April fire that destroyed its roof.

Political crackdown intensifies in Uganda as Bobi Wine charged with 'annoying' Museveni

A Ugandan court on Tuesday charged Bobi Wine – a singer-turned-politician and avowed adversary of President Yoweri Museveni – with “annoying” the country’s leader in a move some analysts say is part of a “worrying” increase in political repression.

Two young French women sentenced to prison on terror charges

A young woman has been found guilty of planning a terrorist attack on French soil in 2016. Her accomplice, another young woman, has been found guilty of planning to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

Cancer researcher Fiona Kolbinger becomes first woman to win cycling's Transcontinental Race

German paediatric cancer researcher Fiona Kolbinger, 24, has won the Transcontinental Race, becoming the first woman to do so after cycling nearly 4,000km from Bulgaria to France unassisted in just 10 days, two hours and 48 minutes.

French inventor Franky Zapata successfully crosses English Channel on hoverboard

French inventor Franky Zapata has succeeded in crossing the English Channel in just 20 minutes on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed. He was forced to abandon a previous bid after failing to land on a refuelling platform and falling into the sea.

VIDEOS

Water bears on the Moon? Tiny creatures may be living on the lunar surface

There may be life on the Moon after all, albeit with an Earthly origin. Tiny creatures called tardigrades, also known as water bears, may be living on the lunar surface after an Israeli probe carrying the organisms crash-landed on the Moon.

Tourists banned from eating or sitting at historical monuments in Rome

Rome is moving to protect Italy's cultural heritage by cracking down on tourists. Tourists here "do as they please", some residents complain.

T V SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

Tour de France winner Egan Bernal: 'I am just waking up from this dream'

FRANCE 24 spoke to Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, the 2019 winner of the Tour de France. Bernal is both the first Latin American rider to win the race and, at the age of 22, he is also the youngest in 110 years. He spoke to FRANCE 24 from his hometown of Zipaquira, Colombia, where his cycling career began.

After Sudan's power-sharing deal, can the military be trusted?

FRANCE 24 spoke to Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, the African Union mediator for Sudan, on the August 4 power-sharing deal between the military and the country’s protest leaders following seven months of demonstrations. Sudan was plunged into a state of political turmoil in April when the army ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir and ushered in weeks of street protests.