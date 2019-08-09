Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#italy
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French-run rescue ship picks up 85 migrants off Libya

Date created :

Anne Chaon, AFP | Members of the French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) new boat Ocean Viking get ready for a rescue situation at sea with an inflatable dinghy, on their way to the coasts of Libya, on August 5, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

A ship operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has rescued 80 migrants from a rubber dinghy off Libya.

ADVERTISING

MSF said on Twitter on Friday that the migrants were in distress, and posted pictures showing the migrants being ferried to the Norwegian-flagged rescue ship Ocean Viking aboard an orange dinghy.

A hotline for migrants run by a network of activists said it was alerted to the boat off Libya carrying 80 people, including five women and four children, and informed both authorities and the Ocean Viking.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has triggered a government crisis in Italy, said he is preparing to sign a ban on the ship’s entry into Italian waters. Under a new government decree, the ship would risk a 1 million-euro fine.

(AP)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.