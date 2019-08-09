French-run rescue ship picks up 85 migrants off Libya

Anne Chaon, AFP | Members of the French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) new boat Ocean Viking get ready for a rescue situation at sea with an inflatable dinghy, on their way to the coasts of Libya, on August 5, 2019.

A ship operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has rescued 80 migrants from a rubber dinghy off Libya.

ADVERTISING Read more

MSF said on Twitter on Friday that the migrants were in distress, and posted pictures showing the migrants being ferried to the Norwegian-flagged rescue ship Ocean Viking aboard an orange dinghy.

A hotline for migrants run by a network of activists said it was alerted to the boat off Libya carrying 80 people, including five women and four children, and informed both authorities and the Ocean Viking.

UPDATE: 85 people incl. 4 children rescued from the rubber boat in distress spotted by an #EU aircraft this morning. The 2-hour operation took place in intl. waters, 60nm from #Libya shores. The #OceanViking remains in the area, ready to assist other potential boats in distress pic.twitter.com/KdeVo44vzr MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) August 9, 2019

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has triggered a government crisis in Italy, said he is preparing to sign a ban on the ship’s entry into Italian waters. Under a new government decree, the ship would risk a 1 million-euro fine.

(AP)