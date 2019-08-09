French-run rescue ship picks up 85 migrants off Libya
A ship operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has rescued 80 migrants from a rubber dinghy off Libya.
MSF said on Twitter on Friday that the migrants were in distress, and posted pictures showing the migrants being ferried to the Norwegian-flagged rescue ship Ocean Viking aboard an orange dinghy.
A hotline for migrants run by a network of activists said it was alerted to the boat off Libya carrying 80 people, including five women and four children, and informed both authorities and the Ocean Viking.
UPDATE: 85 people incl. 4 children rescued from the rubber boat in distress spotted by an #EU aircraft this morning. The 2-hour operation took place in intl. waters, 60nm from #Libya shores. The #OceanViking remains in the area, ready to assist other potential boats in distress pic.twitter.com/KdeVo44vzrMSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) August 9, 2019
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has triggered a government crisis in Italy, said he is preparing to sign a ban on the ship’s entry into Italian waters. Under a new government decree, the ship would risk a 1 million-euro fine.
(AP)