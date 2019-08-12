Ivory Coast music star DJ Arafat killed in road crash

Issouf Sanogo, AFP | Ivory Coast's musician DJ Arafat holds the award for best artist of the year during the Coupé-Decalé Awards in Abidjan on October 2, 2017.

DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa, has died after a road accident in Abidjan, the state broadcaster RTI said on Monday.

"Death of artist DJ Arafat... today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight," it tweeted.

According to messages and pictures circulating on social media, he had been driving a motorbike and smashed into a car. Critically injured, he was taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he later died.

Born in Abidjan in 1986, DJ Arafat – real name Ange Didier Huon – was avidly followed in French-speaking western and central African countries.

He issued 11 – albums, mainly of "coupé-décalé" – a dance music form combining choppy rhythms with hip-hop-style vocals.

Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman expressed his condolences and said a tribute would be organised to honour the musician.

(AFP)