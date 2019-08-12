Ivory Coast music star DJ Arafat killed in road crash
DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa, has died after a road accident in Abidjan, the state broadcaster RTI said on Monday.
"Death of artist DJ Arafat... today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight," it tweeted.
According to messages and pictures circulating on social media, he had been driving a motorbike and smashed into a car. Critically injured, he was taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he later died.
Born in Abidjan in 1986, DJ Arafat – real name Ange Didier Huon – was avidly followed in French-speaking western and central African countries.
He issued 11 – albums, mainly of "coupé-décalé" – a dance music form combining choppy rhythms with hip-hop-style vocals.
Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman expressed his condolences and said a tribute would be organised to honour the musician.
