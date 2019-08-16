Week in Review: Jeffrey Epstein's French connections, Woodstock turns 50 and a bulletproof back-to-school in the US

French ministers called this week for an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's activities in France, where he owned property. We also take a look at PSG's Ligue 1 chances and speak to the couple who became Woodstock's poster children.

ARTICLES

French connections: Ministers seek investigation into Epstein’s activities in France

Two government ministers called this week for an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's activities in France, where he owned an apartment near the Arc de Triomphe. French and US media have reported that the names of several French businessmen and aristocrats featured in Epstein’s “little black book” alongside those of his regular Parisian “masseuses”.



Epstein's French connections

Notre-Dame area sealed off in Paris as workers prepare to remove toxic lead

The area around Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris was sealed off early Tuesday as workers prepared to apply a special gel to absorb lead particles that seeped into the soil in the wake of the April 15 blaze.

Can a left-wing alliance stop Salvini from forming a far-right government in Italy?

Far-right strongman Matteo Salvini’s call for snap elections has raised the spectre of an exclusively nationalist Italian government dominated by his League party, engendering a cross-party opposition attempt to deny him an early vote.

Filippo Monteforte, AFP | Leader of Italy's far-right League party and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini addresses the Italian parliament, August 13, 2019.

UEFA Super Cup: Frenchwoman referee Frappart makes history in Liverpool-Chelsea clash

French referee Stéphanie Frappart made football history in Istanbul by becoming the first woman to take charge of a major European men’s football match when Liverpool met Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

A wave of vandalism targets Macron MPs offices

Around 30 constituency offices for MPs in President Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche (LREM) party have been damaged by anti-government protesters since the start of June, largely in rural areas, amid rising anger over recent trade deals.

Rwanda manipulated economic data, Financial Times reports

After a lengthy investigation using data-mining journalists, the Financial Times said this week that Rwanda had manipulated its poverty statistics. FRANCE 24 also reported in 2015 that Kigali had fiddled with its economic data.

PSG are overwhelming Ligue 1 favourites – but is a Champions League victory any more likely?

PSG go into their first Ligue 1 match of the 2019-2020 season on Sunday as overwhelming favourites to take the domestic title. But after years of Champions League disappointments, victory in Europe’s top competition still looks like a long shot.

India marks Independence Day with its secular, postcolonial image in tatters

India celebrated the anniversary of its independence from Britain on Thursday, but the pomp and splendour cannot mask the country’s abuses in Kashmir and the shredding of its secular principles.

Prakash Singh, AFP | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13, 2019 at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Modi’s shock Kashmir move threatens India’s standing on world stage

As India marked Independence Day on August 15, protests against PM Narendra Modi’s Kashmir status change and crackdown are set to keep the disputed territory in the spotlight. It’s a focus New Delhi would rather avoid.

Troops at the border: A Chinese military intervention in Hong Kong?

Video and satellite images released this week show Chinese military troops massing near the border with Hong Kong. Is it just an exercise in intimidation or is there a real threat of a Chinese military intervention?

Fifty years after Woodstock, its poster children wax nostalgic for the era of 'peace and love'

Nick Ercoline and Bobbi Kelly were among the almost half a million people who attended the Woodstock music festival in the summer of 1969. Half a century later, the couple look back on how they accidentally became the festival's poster children.

THE OBSERVERS

Under Internet blackout, Kashmir residents can’t tell their own stories

Residents of Kashmir have struggled to relay information about the reality in the region as a phone and Internet blackout continues to isolate them from the rest of the world, with only a few videos making it out.

No, a Muslim prayer corner wasn’t set up in a British train

A photo said to show a prayer corner for Muslims in a British train has been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook since July 31. But it turns out this photo was actually taken in Saudi Arabia several years ago.

Debunked: ‘CIA agents spotted by Tehran’: An Iranian documentary’s false claims

A documentary that aired on Iran's state media “Press TV” claimed authorities arrested 17 CIA spies in Iran and identified others in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. But our investigation shows that some of the information provided in the documentary is false.

ON LOCATION

Special Report: France 24's correspondent in Kashmir as tensions rise

One week after new Indian restrictions in Kashmir heightened tensions in the region, FRANCE 24's Surabhi Tandon visited the city of Srinagar to gauge public reaction as Muslims celebrated the Eid-al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice.

Exclusive: Kashmir residents struggle under curfew as tensions rise

As India cut off all forms of communication, imposed severe travel restrictions and detained more than 300 political leaders and activists across Kashmir on August 5, FRANCE 24 travelled to the Muslim-majority region.

The other D-Day: 1944 Provence landings

This week, France in Focus heads to the southern port city of Toulon, which is home to the French Navy's main base. It was here on August 15, 1944, that the Allied invasion of southern France began. We take a closer look at just what happened and explore the various efforts being made today, 75 years later, to ensure the memory of those events lives on.

VIDEOS

Notre-Dame decontamination begins

Work began Thursday to clean the area around Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, contaminated by lead particles in the wake of the fire that ravaged the historic building in April. But with access to the monument sealed off, some unsuspecting tourists were left disappointed.

Bulletproof backpacks: Sales soar in US after series of shootings

There is a new must-have item for American children about to head back to school: bulletproof backpacks. According to manufacturers, sales have soared in the days following the latest deadly mass US shootings. But steep prices mean not all parents can afford them.

France’s illegal dumping ‘scourge’

The death of a mayor from a town in the south of France has drawn attention to what has been dubbed a nationwide “scourge” – the illegal dumping of waste along roadsides, fields and forests across the country.

Russia: Police crackdown on protesters goes viral

A video of a woman being punched in the stomach during a protest in Moscow, Russia, has gone viral, drawing attention to an often violent police crackdown on demonstrations that have rocked the country for the past month.